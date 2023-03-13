Oscar 2023: veja os vencedores

‘Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo’ foi o grande vencedor com sete estatuetas. Veja a lista completa.
Por g1
A Academia de Hollywood realizou na noite deste domingo (12) a cerimônia do Oscar, no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo a lista de vencedores.
Durante a abertura, o apresentador da noite, Jimmy Kimmel, fez algumas piadas sobre o tapa dado por Will Smith em Chris Rock em 2022.
Essa foi a terceira participação de Jimmy Kimmel no comando da premiação. Ela já havia apresentado o evento em 2017 e 2018.
Melhor Filme
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
- ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
- ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Os Fabelmans’
- ‘Tár’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Triângulo da Tristeza’
- ‘Entre Mulheres
Melhor atriz
- Cate Blanchett – ‘Tár’
- Ana de Armas – ‘Blonde’
- Andrea Riseborough – ‘To Leslie’
- Michelle Williams – ‘Os Fabelmans’
- Michelle Yeoh – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORA)
Melhor ator
- Colin Farrell – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’
- Brendan Fraser – ‘A Baleia’ (VENCEDOR)
- Bill Nighy – ‘Living’
- Paul Mescal – ‘Aftersun’
Melhor direção
- Martin McDonagh – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORES)
- Steven Spielberg – ‘Os Fabelmans’
- Todd Field – ‘Tár’
- Ruben Östlund – ‘Triângulo da tristeza’
Melhor montagem
- ‘Os Banshees of Inisherin’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Tár’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Melhor música original
- ‘Applause’, de ‘Tell it like a woman’, música e letra de Diane Warren, com interpretação da cantora e atriz Sofia Carson
- ‘Hold my hand’, de ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, música e letra de Lady Gaga e Bloodpop
- ‘Lift me up’, de ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre’, música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler e Ludwig Goransson, letra de Tems e Ryan Coogler
- ‘Naatuu Naatu’, do filme ‘RRR’, música de M.M. Keeravaani, letra de Chandrabose (VENCEDOR)
- ‘This is life’, de ‘Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo’, música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne e Mitski, letra de Ryan Lott e David Byrne
Melhor som
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
- ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
- ‘Batman’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor roteiro adaptado
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
- ‘Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out’
- ‘Living’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Entre mulheres’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor roteiro original
- ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Os Fabelmans’
- ‘Tár’
- ‘Triângulo da tristeza’
Melhores efeitos visuais
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
- ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘The Batman’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
Melhor trilha sonora
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Babilônia’
- ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
- ‘Os Fabelmans’
Melhor design de produção
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
- ‘Babilônia’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Os Fabelmans’
Melhor curta de animação
- ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘The Flying Sailor’
- ‘Ice Merchants’
- ‘My Year of Dicks’
- ‘An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It’
Melhor curta documentário
- ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Haulout’
- ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’
- ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’
- ‘Stranger at the Gate’
Melhor filme internacional
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Argentina, 1985’
- ‘Close’
- ‘Eo’
- ‘The Quiet Girl’
Melhor figurino
- ‘Babilônia’
- ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
- ‘Sra. Harris Vai a Paris’
Melhor maquiagem e penteados
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
- ‘The Batman’
- ”Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘A Baleia’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor fotografia
- ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Império da Luz’
- ‘Tár’
Melhor curta live action
- ‘An Irish Goodbye’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Ivalu’
- ‘Le Pupille’
- ‘Night Ride’
- ‘The Red Suitcase’
Melhor documentário
- ‘All That Breathes’
- ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
- ‘Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft’
- ‘A House Made of Splinters’
- ‘Navalny’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Angela Basset – ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
- Hong Chau – ‘A Baleia’
- Kerry Condon – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- Stephanie Hsu – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
- Jamie Lee Curtis – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORA)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Brendan Gleeson – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- Brian Tyree Henry – ‘Causeway’
- Judd Hirsch – ‘Os Fabelmans’
- Barry Keoghan – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
- Ke Huy Quan – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor animação
- ‘Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro’ (VENCEDOR)
- ‘Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido’
- ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’
- ‘A Fera do Mar’
- ‘Red: Crescer é uma Fera’