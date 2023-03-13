Educação & Cultura Internacional Variedades

Oscar 2023: veja os vencedores

Posted on 13 de março de 2023 at 08:41 by Redação
‘Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo’ foi o grande vencedor com sete estatuetas. Veja a lista completa.
Por g1
Jonathan Wang, produtor de ‘Tudo em todo o lugar ao mesmo tempo’, recebe o Oscar de melhor filme à frente da equipe do longa — Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Academia de Hollywood realizou na noite deste domingo (12) a cerimônia do Oscar, no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo a lista de vencedores.

Durante a abertura, o apresentador da noite, Jimmy Kimmel, fez algumas piadas sobre o tapa dado por Will Smith em Chris Rock em 2022.

Essa foi a terceira participação de Jimmy Kimmel no comando da premiação. Ela já havia apresentado o evento em 2017 e 2018.

Melhor Filme
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
  • ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
  • ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • ‘Tár’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • ‘Triângulo da Tristeza’
  • ‘Entre Mulheres
Melhor atriz
  • Cate Blanchett – ‘Tár’
  • Ana de Armas – ‘Blonde’
  • Andrea Riseborough – ‘To Leslie’
  • Michelle Williams – ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • Michelle Yeoh – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORA)
Michelle Yeoh — Foto: Carlos Barria / Reuters
Melhor ator
  • Colin Farrell – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’
  • Brendan Fraser – ‘A Baleia’ (VENCEDOR)
  • Bill Nighy – ‘Living’
  • Paul Mescal – ‘Aftersun’
Brendan Fraser ganha Oscar de melhor ator — Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melhor direção
  • Martin McDonagh – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORES)
  • Steven Spielberg – ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • Todd Field – ‘Tár’
  • Ruben Östlund – ‘Triângulo da tristeza’
Melhor montagem
  • ‘Os Banshees of Inisherin’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Tár’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Melhor música original
  • ‘Applause’, de ‘Tell it like a woman’, música e letra de Diane Warren, com interpretação da cantora e atriz Sofia Carson
  • ‘Hold my hand’, de ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, música e letra de Lady Gaga e Bloodpop
  • ‘Lift me up’, de ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre’, música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler e Ludwig Goransson, letra de Tems e Ryan Coogler
  • ‘Naatuu Naatu’, do filme ‘RRR’, música de M.M. Keeravaani, letra de Chandrabose (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘This is life’, de ‘Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo’, música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne e Mitski, letra de Ryan Lott e David Byrne
Melhor som
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
  • ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
  • ‘Batman’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor roteiro adaptado
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
  • ‘Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out’
  • ‘Living’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • ‘Entre mulheres’ (VENCEDOR)
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, diretores e roteiristas de 'Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo', ganham o Oscar de melhor roteiro — Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melhor roteiro original
  • ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • ‘Tár’
  • ‘Triângulo da tristeza’
Melhores efeitos visuais
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
  • ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘The Batman’
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
  • ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
Melhor trilha sonora
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Babilônia’
  • ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
  • ‘Os Fabelmans’
Melhor design de produção
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’
  • ‘Babilônia’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Os Fabelmans’
Melhor curta de animação
  • ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘The Flying Sailor’
  • ‘Ice Merchants’
  • ‘My Year of Dicks’
  • ‘An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It’
Melhor curta documentário
  • ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Haulout’
  • ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’
  • ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’
  • ‘Stranger at the Gate’
Edward Berger, diretor de 'Nada de novo no front', ganha Oscar de filme estrangeiro, à frente da equipe do filme — Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melhor filme internacional
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Argentina, 1985’
  • ‘Close’
  • ‘Eo’
  • ‘The Quiet Girl’
Melhor figurino
  • ‘Babilônia’
  • ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
  • ‘Sra. Harris Vai a Paris’
Melhor maquiagem e penteados
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’
  • ‘The Batman’
  • ”Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘A Baleia’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor fotografia
  • ‘Nada de Novo no Front’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades’
  • ‘Elvis’
  • ‘Império da Luz’
  • ‘Tár’
Melhor curta live action
  • ‘An Irish Goodbye’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Ivalu’
  • ‘Le Pupille’
  • ‘Night Ride’
  • ‘The Red Suitcase’
Melhor documentário
  • ‘All That Breathes’
  • ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
  • ‘Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft’
  • ‘A House Made of Splinters’
  • ‘Navalny’ (VENCEDOR)
Jamie Lee Curtis ganha Oscar de melhor atriz coadjuvante — Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
  • Angela Basset – ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
  • Hong Chau – ‘A Baleia’
  • Kerry Condon – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • Stephanie Hsu – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDORA)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
  • Brendan Gleeson – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • Brian Tyree Henry – ‘Causeway’
  • Judd Hirsch – ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • Barry Keoghan – ‘Os Banshees de Inisherin’
  • Ke Huy Quan – ‘Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo’ (VENCEDOR)
Melhor animação
  • ‘Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro’ (VENCEDOR)
  • ‘Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido’
  • ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’
  • ‘A Fera do Mar’
  • ‘Red: Crescer é uma Fera’