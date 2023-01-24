Oscar 2023 | Tudo em Todo o Lugar lidera com 11 indicações; veja lista

Cerimônia deste ano acontece em 12 de março
Por Omelete
O Oscar 2023 revelou hoje (24) os seus indicados, com Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo na liderança da lista com 11 nomeações, incluindo melhor filme, melhor direção (para os Daniels) e melhor atriz (Michelle Yeoh). Confira a lista completa mais abaixo.
A segunda posição, enquanto isso, ficou com Nada de Novo no Front, filme de guerra alemão lançado pela Netflix, que surpreendeu ao faturar nove indicações (incluindo melhor filme). Ele veio empatado com Os Banshees de Inisherin, que também foi lembrado nove vezes pela Academia.
Enquanto isso, Elvis levou oito indicações, e Os Fabelmans apareceu com sete. Os vencedores do Oscar 2023 serão revelados em cerimônia que acontece em 12 de março.
MELHOR FILME
Nada de Novo no Front
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Os Banshees de Inisherin
Elvis
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Os Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triângulo da Tristeza
Entre Mulheres
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Steven Spielberg, por Os Fabelmans
Todd Field, por Tár
Ruben Östlund, por Triângulo da Tristeza
MELHOR ATOR
Austin Butler, por Elvis
Colin Farrell, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, por A Baleia
-
Paul Mescal, por Aftersun
Bill Nighy, por Living
MELHOR ATRIZ
Cate Blanchett, por Tár
Ana de Armas, por Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie
Michelle Williams, por Os Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Brendan Gleeson, por Os Banshees de Inishering
Brian Tyree Henry, em Causeway
Judd Hirsch, em Os Fabelmans
Berry Keoghan, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Hong Chau, por A Baleia
Kerry Condon, por Os Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Stephanie Hsu, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, por Os Fabelmans
Todd Field, por Tár
Ruben Östlund, por Triângulo da Tristeza
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell, por Nada de Novo no Front
Rian Johnson, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Kazuo Ishiguro, por Living
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer & Christopher McQuarrie, por Top Gun: Maverick
Sarah Polley, por Entre Mulheres
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
James Friend, por Nada de Novo no Front
Darius Khondji, por Bardo: Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades
Mandy Walker, por Elvis
Roger Deakins, por Império da Luz
Florian Hoffmeister, por Tár
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
Volker Bertelmann, por Nada de Novo no Front
Justin Hurwitz, por Babilônia
Carter Burwell, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Son Lux, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
John Williams, por Os Fabelmans
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
Sofia Carson – “Applause” (de Tell it Like a Woman)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (de Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
“Naatu Naatu” (de RRR)
Son Lux – “This is a Life” (de Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond, por Elvis
Paul Rogers, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Monika Willi, por Tár
Eddie Hamilton, por Top Gun: Maverick
MELHOR FIGURINO
Mary Zophres, por Babilônia
Ruth E. Carter, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Catherine Martin, por Elvis
Shirley Kurata, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Jenny Beavan, por Sra. Harris Vai a Paris
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
Nada de Novo no Front
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Babilônia
Elvis
Os Fabelmans
MELHOR CABELO & MAQUIAGEM
Nada de Novo no Front
Batman
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Elvis
A Baleia
MELHOR SOM
Nada de Novo no Front
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Nada de Novo no Front
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Batman
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Top Gun: Maverick
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO EM LONGA METRAGEM
Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
A Fera do Mar
Red – Crescer é uma Fera
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO EM CURTA METRAGEM
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM EM LIVE-ACTION
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL
Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polônia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM LONGA METRAGEM
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate